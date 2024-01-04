Panic Attack: The Films of Dario Argento Screening Series (2024)
Film Screening Series | Jan 31 - Feb 8, 2024
To commemorate the release of the Simone Scafidi documentary Dario Argento Panico, Shudder and New York City’s IFC Center presents Panic Attack: The Films of Dario Argento, a series of films celebrating the works of the Giallo horror maestro, revealing his profound impact on horror and his lasting influence on cinema.
The screenings take place at The IFC Center and includes the following movies:
- Suspiria (1977) directed by Dario Argento
- Opera (1987) directed by Dario Argento
- Deep Red (1975) directed by Dario Argento
- Dario Argento Panico (2024) directed by Simone Scafidi
- The Cat o’Nine Tails (1971) directed by Dario Argento
- Dracula 3D (2013) directed by Dario Argento
- The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970) directed by Dario Argento
- Vortex (2021) directed by Gaspar Noé
- Four Flies on Grey Velvet (1982) directed by Dario Argento