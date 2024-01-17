Trunk (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Outside the Club

Trunk centers on 28-year-old medical student Malina (Sina Martens), who wakes up disoriented in a locked trunk and must realize with horror that she is missing more than just the memory. With her phone as the only connection to the outside world, the intelligent young woman wages a desperate fight for survival while the vehicle races relentlessly toward a terrible secret. Even if she makes it – she will never be the same.

Trunk was written and directed by Marc Schießer, making his feature directorial debut after his work on the German series Wishlist. Schießer and his partner Tobias Lohf produced the film under their Outside the Club banner. Award-winning Berlin actress Sina Martens (The Perfumier, Tatort) headlines the single location thriller, supported by Artjom Gilz, Luise Helm and Poal Cairo. Trunk premiered at Film Festival Cologne and went on to win Best Thriller Feature at Nightmares Film Festival.