Layers of Lies (2024)

Freestyle Digital Media, Sohrab Productions

Layers of Lies is an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride that follows a man’s journey back home through the bustling, diverse metropolis of Tehran. Returning to Iran after many years in exile in Finland, Sam (Ramin Sohrab) finds that he has not yet escaped his past. In order to drag him into a violent scheme for revenge, a shady figure kidnaps Sam’s wife, Emma (Jessica Wolff). But Sam is a relentless fighting machine who will stop at nothing to rescue the woman he loves. When it comes to deciding their future, the past will not stand in their way.

Directed by Ramin Sohrab, Layers of Lies was co-written by Sohrab & Chris Larsen, and produced by Jonna Enroth, Ramin Sohrab and Mohsen Sarafi. The featured cast of Layers of Lies includes Ramin Sohrab (Sam Kashani) and Jessica Wolff (Emma). Timo and Teemu Lahtinen of Smile Entertainment are Executive Producers along with Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and David Marsh.

Freestyle Digital Media is releasing Layers of Lies U.S. VOD Platforms and DVD on January 23, 2024.

U.S. Streaming Release Trailer