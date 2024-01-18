Astrobiotic Tech's Peregrine Lander Moon Mission Launches with Sci-Fi Writer Arthur C. Clarke's Remains on Board (2024)

Astrobiotic Technology, Celestis

On January 8, 2024, Astrobiotic Technology launched its Peregrine Lander on a mission to the moon. Peregrine’s cargo during what was dubbed the “Tranquility Flight” included the remains and DNA of more than 70 deceased people, including noted science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke. Memorial spaceflight company Celestis, which was involved with the mission, called the souls aboard “participants” and were scheduled to “remain on the lunar surface as a permanent tribute to the intrepid souls who never stopped reaching for the stars,” according to the Celestis website.

Because of a failure in Peregrine’s propulsion system, the spacecraft was expected to burn up on Thursday, January 18, 2024, during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Celestis sells memorial flights on spacecraft launched by other organizations, starting at around $5,000.

Below is a quote from the Celestis website made by loved ones and fans who funded Arthur C. Clarke’s trip aboard the Tranquility Flight.