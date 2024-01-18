Drugstore June (2024)

All Things Comedy, Buffalo 8 Productions, Paper Anvil, Shout Factory - Shout Studios, Utopia

Drugstore June stars Esther Povitsky stars as the titular June, a wannabe influencer juggling multiple issues: her parents pressuring her to move out, her ex-boyfriend accusing her of stalking, and two detectives who suspect she’s involved in the robbery of the local pharmacy. Povitsky leads a large ensemble cast that includes Bobby Lee, Beverly D’Angelo, James Remar, Brandon Wardell and Haley Joel Osment.