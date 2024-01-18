Vincent D'Onofrio, Nancy Savoca and Richard Guay Live Discussion and Screening of Landmark '90s Indie Household Saints (2024)

IFC Center

United States > New York > New York City > > 10014

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, director Nancy Savoca and producer/writer Richard Guay appear in person for a 4K restored screening and discussion of their landmark 1990s New York City indie Household Saints, on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Director Nancy Savoca’s Household Saints is a landmark, long-unavailable 1990s indie that chronicles a spirited Italian-American New York family. Vincent D’Onofrio (Full Metal Jacket, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) plays Joseph Santangelo, a butcher with a wicked sense of humor who “wins” his wife Catherine (Tracey Ullman) in a pinochle game. Together they experience the ups, downs, and in-betweens of postwar city life until their teenage daughter Teresa (Lili Taylor) announces her plan to join a convent. Household Saints also features Michael Imperioli, was executive produced by Jonathan Demme and adapted from Francine Prose’s acclaimed novel.