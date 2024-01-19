Original Art Expo (OA Expo) (2024)

Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Hotel

The inaugural Original Arts Expo (OAX) is held in Orlando, Florida from January 26 to 28, 2024 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Studios. The event showcases original comic, illustration, and other narrative art with the aim to immediately establish itself as the premiere visual storytelling art event in the United States. OAX has been designed from the ground up to celebrate the attending Artists while honoring Art Collectors. The annual show promises to be an intimate and immersive three-day can’t miss party and networking event focused entirely on this art collecting genre.

Our event begins Friday, January 26th with a VIP Reception and CAF 21st Anniversary Party with most Artists and Exhibitors in attendance. Over the weekend the Show floor hours are from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, January 27th and Sunday, January 28th. The OAX Art Auction and pizza party is Saturday evening from 6-8:30pm.