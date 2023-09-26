Shout reveals the trailer for action comedy Showdown at the Grand

Shout Studios has released the trailer for Showdown at the Grand, which clearly tips its hat to old school cult Westerns. The film seems to have a reverence for the theatrical moviegoing experience, as the protagonists, Terrence Howard and Dolph Lundgren, are literally fighting with crooked developers seeking to purchase the local movie theater owned by Howard’s character. Showdown at the Grand will be released in movie theaters and on demand November 3, 2023.

Find out more about Showdown at the Grand at #FanCalendar Here.