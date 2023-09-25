Official trailer for sci-fi thriller Roswell Delirium

Written and directed by Richard Bakewell, Roswell Delirium stars Kylee Levien, Ashton Solecki, Arielle Bodenhausen, Anthony Michael Hall, Dee Wallace, Lisa Whelchel, Reginald VelJohnson, Sam J. Jones, Kayden Brenna Tokarski, Georgia MacPhail, Romyn Smith, Caitlin O’Connor, Ryan Kennedy, Luke Jones, Connor William Barrett and Torrey B. Lawrence. The sci-fi thriller will have its world premiere in Los Angeles on November 10, 2023.