Showdown at the Grand (2023)

Showdown at the Grand centers on a proud movie theater owner named George Fuller (Terrence Howard), must defend his family business from corporate developers alongside a legendary action star named Claude Luc Hallyday (Dolph Lundgren) as art imitates life in a showdown for the ages. Written and Directed by Orson Oblowitz, Showdown at the Grand also stars Amanda Righetti, John Savage, Piper Curda, Mike Ferguson, Clemmie Dugdale, Jose Rosete and Jon Sklaroff.