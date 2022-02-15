Image Comics reveals animated book trailer for upcoming Gerry Duggan horror/comedy mash-up comic The Dark Room

Bestselling writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool) teams with illustrator Scott Buoncristiano (Angel, Angel + Spike) and colorist Tamra Bonvillain (Once & Future, Wonder Woman) for the action/adventure/horror/humor mashup The Dark Room. This original graphic novel releases in June of 2022 from Image Comics.

Dounia Mahoney is no ordinary broker of antiquities, she sees the world’s many blessings and curses and tries to keep cursed items out of the wrong hands. She and her friends set out to hunt for a camera containing an undeveloped photo of the face of true evil threatens to wipe out New York City one chilly autumn evening. If you didn’t already want to read it, there’s also a werewolf and the dancing bones of Times Square with a haunted boom box. The comic is described as pure, uncut fun.