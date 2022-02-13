Official trailer for sci-fi thriller Expired

Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix series) star in Expired, a futuristic thriller set in a neon-drenched metropolis. As Jack (Kwanten) works as a hitman, his lonely life is altered by two strangers — one a club singer, the other a scientist (Weaving). Jack and the singer fall in love, but as their relationship grows stronger, Jack grows physically weaker, unable to assassinate the targets he seeks. Soon the scientist discovers the shocking reasons behind Jack’s deadly affliction.

Expired is written and directed by filmmaker Ivan Sen and stars Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving, Jillian Nguyen, Keiichi Enomoto, June Yoon, Brooke Nichole Lee, Bianca Wallace, Andrew Ng, Shinji Ikefuji, Michael Chan, Ivy Dupler, Hesham Elshazly, Charlie Albers, Jasmine Liew, Aleksander Sylvan and Patrick Moroney.

Expired will be released in theaters and on demand March 18, 2022.