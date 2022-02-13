Another sci-fi gem that fell through the cracks; check out the trailer for IFC Midnight release Settlers

Filmmaker Wyatt Rockefeller wrote and directed Settlers, which centers on mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier. These pioneers do what they must to survive the cosmic elements and each other in this science fiction thriller that seemed to fall mostly into the streaming circuit.

Settlers stars Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brooklynn Prince, Nell Tiger Free, Jonny Lee Miller, Natalie Walsh and Matthew Van Leeve.