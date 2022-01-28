Tillie Walden Clementine Book One book trailer

Today Image/Skybound Comics released a trailer for the upcoming Skybound Comet release Clementine Book One, the new Young Adult graphic novel from award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam). The book kicks off a trilogy set in the world of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead.

The trailer reveals a sneak preview of Clementine on a perilous journey as she discovers new allies, new rivals, and new love in this coming-of-age story. Even in the apocalypse, Clementine and her comrades may just find that there is no greater threat to their survival than each other.

Clementine Book One, available June 2022, marks the official launch of Skybound Comet, a new graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult and Middle Grade audiences.

It’s a new beginning for Clementine, the star of the video game franchise Telltale’s The Walking Dead, in Clementine Book One. She’s back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge a new path all her own. But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos, the unlikely pair journeys north to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new and walker-free settlement. As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival. . . might be each other.