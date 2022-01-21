Netflix reveals trailer for martial arts action thriller Fistful of Vengeance with Iko Uwais and Lewis Tan

Netflix has released a trailer for martial arts action thriller Fistful of Vengeance, starring The Raid’s Iko Uwais and Mortal Kombat’s Lewis Tan. The film centers on a young Chinatown chef in present day San Francisco named Kai Jin (Iko Uwais). Seeking revenge for a personal tragedy, he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the “Wu Xing,” setting off a series of confrontations that becomes a mission to save the world from the ancient threat.

Fistful of Vengeance is directed by Roel Reiné and stars Lewis Tan, Iko Uwais, JuJu Chan Szeto, Jason Tobin, Yayaying Rhatha Phongam, Pearl Thusi, Lawrence Kao, Apasiri Kulthanan, Katrina Grey, Selina Wiesmann and Francesca Corney.

Netflix will exclusively release Fistful of Vengeance on the streaming network on February 17th.