Kino Lorber launches free ad-supported Kino Cult streaming service for grindhouse fans

Cult and revival film distributor Kino Lorber announced today that they have partnered with Giant Pictures to launch Kino Cult, a free ad-supported streaming destination for fans of horror and cult movies. Featuring hundreds of hours of curated, theatrically released films in High Definition, with new titles added monthly, Kino Cult launches in the U.S. and Canada on October 1st, 2021 across web, mobile devices and connected TVs, with VOD apps on major devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google TV, iOS, Android, and more. From the art house to the haunted house, the channel will dive deep into unapologetically weird genre cinema, blending recent art house discoveries with high quality restorations of notorious grindhouse icons. Many titles on the new platform are streaming for the very first time, all in HD and all completely free and include cult cinema across action, horror, comedy, and sci-fi, both new and rare vintage hits.

Kino Lorber brings 40 years of experience as a leading theatrical and home entertainment distributor of award-winning international and American indie films to Kino Cult, where the focus will be on the wild and the weird of genre cinema.

Giant Pictures, a leader in the Free Ad-Supported (FAST) channels space, is the technology partner for Kino Cult, responsible for the device apps, channel distribution and ad-tech in the new venture.

Among the recent cult treasures, Kino Cult is excited to offer theatrical hits like director Ana Lily Amirpour’s visionary black-and-white vampire film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Academy Award-nominated Dogtooth, a bizarre and absurdist comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite); Lynchian occult nightmare Welcome To The Circle; South Korean neo-noir crime thriller Beasts Clawing at Straws; Guy Maddin’s phantasmagoric ode to lost cinema The Forbidden Room; the heartfelt and oddball comedy Chained for Life starring Jess Weixler (Teeth) and Adam Pearson (Under the Skin); and weird and stunning Western Let The Corpses Tan, all available to stream free without a subscription for the first time.

Those looking to add some European flavor to their horror this Halloween season can dive into the films of macabre master Mario Bava, like A Bay of Blood, Black Sabbath and Black Sunday; the vampire films of Jean Rollin; as well as the strange obsessions of filmmaker Jess Franco in films like Daughter of Dracula, The Erotic Rites of Frankenstein (previously unavailable), Female Vampire and more. Examples of curated categories include Golden Age of Exploitation, ’60s espionage films in Crime & Suspense, ’70s and ’80s Flashback, witchcraft and devil worship in Occult. Nearly all of these titles are streaming for the first time free without a subscription, with some making their streaming debuts on Kino Cult.

Following the launch of the VOD apps, before year end, Kino Cult will also launch as a linear channel experience, with its free ad-supported programming running 24/7 across multiple streaming devices. An expansion to the library is also planned, to include more cult classics from other venerated cult labels like American Genre Film Archive, Code Red, Scorpion Releasing, Severin Films, Something Weird and Vinegar Syndrome, in addition to the current offerings from Kino Lorber partners Artsploitation Films, Palisades Tartan, Raro Video and Redemption Films.