First look at Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC Comic series The Sandman

The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning.

The Sandman is a Netflix series based on the groundbreaking comic book series created for DC Comics by Neil Gaiman. The series is Executive Produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer.

The Sandman stars Vivienne Acheampong, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Charles Dance, Stephen Fry, Boyd Holbrook, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sandra James-Young, Razane Jammal, John Cameron Mitchell, Patton Oswalt, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Kyo Ra, Joely Richardson, Tom Sturridge, David Thewlis, Nina Wadia, Niamh Walsh, Jill Winternitz, Isla Gie and Steven Brand.

