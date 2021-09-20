Risky Business Tom Cruise-driven Porsche 928 breaks record at Barrett-Jackson Houston auction event

Barrett-Jackson car auctions continued at full throttle during the Inaugural Houston Auction at NRG Center in Houston, Texas, on September 16-18, 2021, with $37.5 million in total sales. Strong prices for collectible vehicles combined with tremendous turnout led to many world auction records and a rising demand for American-made Resto-Mods, quality customs and vehicles with celebrity provenance. On Saturday, the auction arena was electric when a stellar group of vehicles crossed the block led by a 1979 Porsche 928 driven by Tom Cruise in the cult comedy classic Risky Business that sold for $1.98 million, becoming the world record auction sale of any Porsche 928 from any year.

Barrett-Jackson’s first auction in the Lone Star State featured a 100-percent No Reserve docket with nearly 500 collectible vehicles that sold for more than $35.4 million. The Automobilia Auction featured 279 pieces that sold for over $1 million, marking the most successful non-Scottsdale Automobilia Auction in the company’s history. Barrett-Jackson also continued to trailblaze with the auction of two NFTs, which brought in a combined $14,000.

On Saturday, Lot #3000, a 1956 Chevrolet 150 sold to benefit charity for $425,000 and was immediately donated back, igniting a second round of bidding that raised an additional $400,000. Another $175,000 was donated, bringing the total raised from the sale of the Chevrolet 150 to $1 million benefiting Honor Flight. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $135 million for charity.

Barrett-Jackson’s Inaugural Houston Auction total sales reached over $37.5 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and 34 world-record auction sales, surpassing over 200 world records in 2021.

The top ten vehicles sold during the Inaugural Houston Auction included:

  1. 1979 Porsche 928 “Risky Business” Movie Car (Lot#749) – $1.98 million
  2. 2019 Ford GT Lightweight (Lot #759) – $1,199,000
  3. 2019 Ford GT (Lot#748) – $1,001,000
  4. 1966 Shelby GT350 Sir Stirling Moss Race Car (Lot#741) – $495,000
  5. 2006 Ford GT (Lot #726) – $440,000
  6. 2006 Ford GT (Lot #728) – $440,000
  7. 2005 Ford GT (Lot #727) – $412,500
  8. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Custom Coupe (Lot #733) – $396,000
  9. 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition (Lot #767) – $357,500
  10. 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition (Lot #443) – $330,000
  11. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom (Lot #762) – $330,000
  12. 1956 Ford F-100 Big-Window Custom Pickup (Lot #756) – $275,000

