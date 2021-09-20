PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Tom Cruise

view related:
My name is Joel Goodson. I deal in human fulfillment. I grossed over eight thousand dollars in one night. Time of your life, huh kid?
By: Tom Cruise
Characters: Joel Goodson
From: Risky Business
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance
Joel Goodson (played by Tom Cruise) reflects in a voiceover on his ability to succeed in the business of being a pimp and running a brothel out of his parent's home, while they are away on vacation.
