PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Curtis Armstrong

Sometimes you gotta say "What the Fuck", make your move. Joel, every now and then, saying "What the Fuck", brings freedom. Freedom brings opportunity, opportunity makes your future. So your parents are going out of town. You got the place all to yourself.
By: Curtis Armstrong
Characters: Miles Dalby
From: Risky Business
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance
Context:
Miles Dalby (Curtis Armstrong) is trying to convince his best friend Joel (Tom Cruise) to take advantage of an opportunity - Joel's parents have gone away on vacation and he has the house to himself. Miles then grabs a newspaper and begins searching for a prostitute for Joel.
