PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Curtis Armstrong

I don't believe this! I've got a trig midterm tomorrow, and I'm being chased by Guido the killer pimp.
Miles Dalby (Curtis Armstrong) and his best friend Joel (Tom Cruise) are being chased through the streets of Chicago by Guido (Joe Pantoliano), after picking up Lana (Rebecca De Mornay), a prostitute Joel previously spent the night with, who stole from from Joel. Miles and Joel don't realize Lana was supposed to be working for Guido that night.
