PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Curtis Armstrong

I don't believe this! I've got a trig midterm tomorrow, and I'm being chased by Guido the killer pimp.

By: Curtis Armstrong
Characters: Miles Dalby
From: Risky Business
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance

Miles Dalby (Curtis Armstrong) and his best friend Joel (Tom Cruise) are being chased through the streets of Chicago by Guido (Joe Pantoliano), after picking up Lana (Rebecca De Mornay), a prostitute Joel previously spent the night with, who stole from from Joel. Miles and Joel don't realize Lana was supposed to be working for Guido that night.

