PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Rebecca De Mornay

I'm really trying to be, friends with you. But, I'd appreciate it, if you'd stop laying these little judgments on me, while you're leaning on your daddy's $40,000 car.
By: Rebecca De Mornay
Characters: Lana (Risky Business)
From: Risky Business
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance
Lana (played by Rebecca De Mornay) gets upset at Joel (Tom Cruise). Lana is a prostitute Joel has fallen for and he inadvertently criticizes her lifestyle while they are out on a date.
