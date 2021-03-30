New trailer, images and updated poster for Spiral: From the Book of Saw

This is one horror film I’ve been really interested in seeing. Based on the iconic world of the Saw horror franchise, Spiral’s release date has been moved a number of times due to the pandemic. It looks like it’s finally getting a theatrical release date on May 14th, 2021.

Spiral centers on a criminal mastermind who unleashes a twisted form of justice in this new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson & is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman.