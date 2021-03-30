Todd McFarlane launches first comic introducing Spawn’s Universe

Starting this June, Todd McFarlane officially releases the beginning of his new “world-building” universe. Nearly 30 years in the making, Spawn’s Universe #1 is set to visually expand with a reveal of some of the stunning artwork by superstar artists Brett Booth, Jim Cheung, McFarlane and colorist FCO. McFarlane takes on the writing duties for this inaugural book that will be the launchpad to build a multi-character, interconnected comic book universe based around his iconic Spawn character.

Spawn’s Universe #1 will be available with several variant covers. Most prominently, featuring the extraordinary artwork of J. Scott Campbell, who will be doing a set of four covers, each depicting one of the major characters who will be making the biggest impact in all the 2021 comic titles McFarlane is unleashing. Additional variant covers will be created by McFarlane and a group cover by artist Brett Booth, with inks by McFarlane. More covers and incentives will be announced later. However, these initial six covers will set the stage for over a dozen high profile artists to add their depiction of Spawn and other fan-favorite heroes that will set the stage for three new monthly spin-off Spawn titles: King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched, all releasing in 2021.

Contained inside Spawn’s Universe #1 will be four different stories – Spawn, She-Spawn, Medieval Spawn and Gunslinger Spawn – highlighting different Spawn characters from the past and present. The acclaimed artists working on each of the chapters include:

Jim Cheung – chapter with Spawn

Brett Booth – chapter with Gunslinger Spawn

Stephen Segovia – chapter with Medieval Spawn

Marcio Takara – chapter with She-Spawn

The one-shot, 52-page Spawn’s Universe #1 will launch in June.