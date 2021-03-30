PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by James Glickenhaus

view related:
What happened at the end was that the studios had taken over everything. And it was very difficult as an independent to compete with them. They could spend so much money that the stars you had access to as an independent were asking a mega amount money. They knew you had no choice. It became harder and harder and harder.
By: James Glickenhaus
Context:
In a 2012 interview about his movie career, filmmaker James Glickenhaus explained his reasons for retiring from the movie business.
