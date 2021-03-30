PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by James Glickenhaus

view related:
I've known and admired Michael and Lloyd for years. They are real film guys and Troma is an iconic brand. I'm proud of the films I've made and distributed over the years and am very happy that Troma will keep them in front of fans worldwide.
By: James Glickenhaus
Context:
Filmmaker James Glickenhaus on his 2021 deal with Troma Films to exclusively distribute his library of cult classic films including Maniac Cop, Frankenhooker, Basket Case 2 and 3, The Exterminator, Shakedown, McBain, Red Scorpion and more.
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: James Glickenhaus
- Quote Types: Celebrity Quotes