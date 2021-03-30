Troma Films acquires film rights to James Glickenhaus cult classics Maniac Cop, Exterminator, Frankenhooker and more

Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma Entertainment announced today that the indie cult label will be exclusively distributing James Glickenhaus’ Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment film library, which includes Maniac Cop, Frankenhooker, Basket Case 2 and 3, The Exterminator, Shakedown, McBain, Red Scorpion and more, comprising some of the most iconic cult films of all time.

New York-born James Glickenhaus began his film career making educational and industrial pictures. He made his theatrical feature debut in the mid 1970’s with the obscure horror film The Astrologer (also known as Suicide Cult). The filmmaker achieved his biggest commercial success with the brutal cult vigilante epic The Exterminator, starring Robert Ginty and martial artist Steve James. He went on to helm the violent actioner The Soldier and then worked with Golden Harvest on Jackie Chan’s The Protector. The Protector was one of several attempts by Jackie Chan to become an American action star. Glickenhaus’ cut of that film was released in the U.S. and other international markets, while Jackie Chan edited an alternative version for Asian markets.

One of my favorite Glickenhaus projects was Shakedown, starring Peter Weller, Sam Elliott and Richard Brooks. The Jimi Hendrix/Purple Haze thumping trailer was enough for me to sneak in to the R-rated crime thriller and watch Peter Weller and Sam Elliott kick the ass of corrupt cops.

Other films he developed include McBain with Christopher Walken, Maria Conchita Alonso and Michael Ironside, the creepy thriller Slaughter of the Innocents with Jan Broberg, Scott Glenn and Kevin Sorbo, along with sci-fi romp Timemaster with Pat Morita, Joanna Pacula, Michael Dorn and Michelle Williams.

“I’ve known and admired Michael and Lloyd for years. They are real film guys and Troma is an iconic brand. I’m proud of the films I’ve made and distributed over the years and am very happy that Troma will keep them in front of fans worldwide.” – James Glickenhaus, on Troma Entertainment.

Established in 1974 by Yale friends Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, Troma Entertainment is the longest-running independent movie studio in North America. The cult favorite distributor is famous for producing and distributing classic films such as The Toxic Avenger, Trey Parker’s Cannibal, the Musical, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead, Class of Nuke ‘Em High, along with Charles Kaufman’s Mother’s Day and Tromeo & Juliet. Troma’s latest productions are Return to Nuke ‘Em High: Volumes 1 and 2.