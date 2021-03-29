Trailer for Guy Ritchie action thriller Wrath of Man with Jason Statham and a cast of characters

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei, Post Malone, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood in Wrath of Man, which hits theaters on May 7th.