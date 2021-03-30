New trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for the Disney+ original streaming series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The newest addition to the Star Wars Universe makes its debut on Tuesday, May 4th, with a 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday beginning May 7th.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch – first introduced in The Clone Wars – as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

The series features the voices of Dee Bradley Baker and Ming-Na Wen.

