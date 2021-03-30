Noir thriller Nina Wu coming to virtual cinemas and VOD; check out some disorienting stills and the trailer

The Midi Z-directed Nina Wu opens via Virtual Cinema, VOD and digital platforms starting April 2nd. The film stars Ke-Xi Wu, Yu-Hua Sung, Yu-Chiao Hsia and Ming-Shuai Shih and centers on an aspiring actress who, after toiling for years in bit-parts, finally gets her big break with a leading role in a spy thriller set in the 1960s. The part, which calls for nudity and explicit sex scenes, is made all the more challenging thanks to the director’s unending belittlements.

While seemingly on the brink of professional triumph, Nina’s psychological resolve begins to crack under the pressure. As she rushes to her childhood home following a family emergency, Nina begins suffering paranoid fantasies that a mysterious woman is stalking and attacking her. As Nina clings to memories of happier times, it seems that there is one crucial memory that she is repressing.

This stylized thriller is described as being reminiscent of Mulholland Drive, Black Swan and other poison pen letters to the entertainment industry. The film premiered at Cannes 2019 in the Un Certain Regard Competition.