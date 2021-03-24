Zombie comedy Witness Infection getting digital release next week

Freestyle Digital Media has announced the cable, satellite and Digital HD release of living dead comedy Witness Infection, from filmmaking team Carlos Alazraqui and Jill-Michele Melean & director Andy Palmer. The festival favorite will be available March 30th on digital and cable platforms.

Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko’s Modern Life, Spyro the Dragon, The Fairly Odd Parents) stars in Witness Infection, alongside Tara Strong (Teen Titans, Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls), and Maurice LaMarche (Pinky and the Brain, Futurama, Hey Arnold). The cast also includes Jill-Michele Melean (MadTV, White/Latina), Robert Belushi (How I Met Your Mother, Sorority Row), Bret Ernst (Cobra Kai), Erinn Hayes (Children’s Hospital, Medical Police, Kevin Can Wait), Monique Coleman (the High School Musical franchise, Dancing With the Stars), and Joseph D. Reitman (Happy!, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back). Andy Palmer (Camp Cold Brook) directed the film from a script co-written by Alazraqui and Jill-Michele Melean.

Witness Infection premiered at the 2020 HA Comedy Arts Festival and went on to screen at festivals around the world, picking up awards for Best Feature at HorrorHound and the Die Laughing Film Festival, Best Director at Die Laughing and the Frostbite Film Festival, and the Audience Choice Envy Award the Sin Film Festival.

The film centers on rival mob families who are transferred from the Witness Protection Program to the same city by mistake. Life has always been pretty protected for Carlo Serrelli. But his past is about to come back and bite him. Carlo’s father has kept him out of the deadly family business by giving him a job at the legitimate family-owned dog groomers, while his younger brother, Dominic, has always done the dirty work.

All that is coming to an end as Carlo’s father has to force him into an arranged marriage with the daughter of the rival Miola family boss. Carlo’s two best friends, Gina and Vince, vow to help him get out of this predicament, but they all get in way over their heads when a serious infection begins to ravish the town. The good news is that Carlo may not have to get married after all – but the bad news is that everyone might die.