Images and a trailer for Mads Mikkelsen revenge thriller Riders of Justice

Magnet Releasing has revealed new stills for Riders of Justice follows recently-deployed Markus (Mads Mikkelsen), who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a revenge-fueled mission to find those responsible.

Riders of Justice was Written and Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen and stars Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Roland Møller. The film will be released in New York and Los Angeles on May 14th, then get a wider theatrical release on May 21st, 2021.

Check out the stills below, along with the Nordic trailer for Riders of Justice, below.