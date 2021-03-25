New trailer for horror In the Earth

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Ben Wheatley wrote and directed In the Earth, which stars Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires, Ellora Torchia, Mark Monero and John Hollingworth. In the Earth will be released in movie theaters on April 23rd.