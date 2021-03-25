New poster for Jason Statham/Guy Ritchie action thriller Wrath of Man

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Guy Ritchie directs Wrath of Man, and co-wrote the film with Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. The film stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei, Eddie Marsan and Scott Eastwood.

Wrath of Man will be released in movie theaters on May 7th.