PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Kevin Conway

If our lives are indeed the sum total of the choices we've made, then we cannot change who we are. But with every new choice we're given, we can change who we're going to be.
By: Kevin Conway
Characters: Control Voice (Narrator)
From: The Outer Limits
Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Context:
From the Season 4, Episode 4 episode "In Another Life," which originally aired on February 16, 1998.
