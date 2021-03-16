Get a behind the scenes look at Coming 2 America with this Amazon Prime featurette

Director Craig Brewer gives a royal look behind the scenes of Eddie Murphy comedy Coming 2 America in this featurette. The vignette includes interviews with Murphy and Brewers, along with Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler and others from the set of the film.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Coming 2 America stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. The movie also stars John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy. The comedy is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.