New images and motion posters for game adaptation Mortal Kombat

New Line Cinema has released a new series of posters, motion posters and still images from the martial arts action fantasy Mortal Kombat, the upcoming film inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise.

Mortal Kombat recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history with Mortal Kombat 11. The movie is directed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marking his feature directorial debut, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring universe films, Aquaman), Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag), McQuoid and (Men in Black: International, The Amazing Spider-Man 2). The diverse international cast includes Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Netflix’s Wu Assassins) as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson (Bombshell) as Kano; Tadanobu Asano (Midway) as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks (TV’s Supergirl) as Jackson Jax Bridges; Ludi Lin (Aquaman) as Liu Kang; with Chin Han (Skyscraper) as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim (Star Trek Beyond) as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero; and Hiroyuki Sanada (Skyscraper) as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion. Also featured are Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; Matilda Kimber as Emily Young; and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and HBO Max on April 16th, 2021.

Character Posters

Motion Posters