See the first image of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott’s crime drama House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has posted the first image of herself and Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani & Maurizio Gucci, respectively, on the set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama House of Gucci. The film centers on how Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), plotted to kill her ex, who happened to be the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Gaga posted the image on her Instagram feed with the caption “Signore e Signora Gucci.”

Along with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Youssef Kerkour as Nemir Kirdar, as well as Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Eva Moore.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is set to release House of Gucci in theaters on November 24th, 2021.

