Campaign poster art for the 93rd Oscars Ceremony revealed

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the campaign art for the 93rd Edition of The Oscars. The 2021 campaign illustrates this year’s tagline, “Bring Your Movie Love,” celebrating our global appreciation for the power of film to foster connection, to educate, and to inspire us to tell our own stories, according to the statement released by The Academy. To prepare for the campaign, The Academy invited seven international artists to create custom Oscar statuette art inspired by the question, “What do movies mean to you?” The artists include Temi Coker, Petra Eriksson, Magnus Voll Mathiassen, Michelle Robinson, Karan Singh, Victoria Villasana and Shawna X.

This year’s campaign features an expanded color palette, broadening the artists’ approach to reimagining the iconic statuette. Ranging across illustration, motion design, painting, photography and textile art, the pieces are drawn from the artists’ diverse personal inspirations and experiences, including theaters of 1920s and ’30s Hollywood, film as both a form of escapism and a bridge of communication, and more.

The Oscars are set to air live on April 25th, 2021, on ABC at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.