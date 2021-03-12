Post-Apocalyptic Western Six Guns for Hire starts shooting in Canada

Variety reports that post-apocalyptic Western Six Guns for Hire has begun principal photography in Toronto, Canada, starring Colm Feore, whose credits include playing Reginald Hargreeves on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, My Salinger Year, The Amazing Spiderman 2 and Chicago. The film also stars Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective, Diggstown), Oyin Oladejo (Star Trek: Discovery, Endlings), and Patrick Kwok-Choon (Star Trek: Discovery, Wynonna Earp).

According to the report, filmmaker Matthew Campagna’s Six Guns for Hire is the third in a trilogy. The movie centers on a vicious group of strangers who gather to divvy up the spoils of a train robbery, while an ace detective pursues their trail. As the bandits realize they may not be strangers after all, the detective unearths a deadly conspiracy at the heart of their crime.

The three stories in the trilogy series, all developed and directed by Campagna, exist within the same post-apocalyptic world, without being traditional sequels or prequels to each other.

Melissa D’Agostino is co-directing the latest film, which is produced by Breann Smordin and Elizabeth Fraser. Other cast members include Juan Chioran, Carlo Rota, Alice Moran, Darryl Hinds, Justin Carriere, Lara Zaluski and D’Agostino.

The first film in the trilogy, Six Reasons Why (2008), also starred Feore, along with Mads Koudal, Dan Wooster, Christopher Harrison, Jeff Campagna – who also co-directed the movie – and Romas Stanulis.

The filmmakers shot the second film in the trilogy, Six Days to Die, in the fall of 2020. The film, also starring Feore, will debut at festivals this year, before premiering on the streaming platform Highball TV. Six Days to Die also stars Ari Millen, Kyra Harper, Andrew Bushell, Amanda Barker, Alice Moran, Vicki Kim, Casey Hudecki, Darryl Hinds, Jani Lauzon, Justin Michael Carriere, Kassandra Santos and Lara Zaluski.

