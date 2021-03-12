Indie film ingenuity meets technology in bowling alley film short

My friend Eric sent me a link to an article about this video featuring a single-shot drone video production created by Rally Studios and Jay Byrd Films. I couldn’t resist sharing the video to help inspire filmmakers out there who are looking figure out ways to incorporate technology into their shoots. The 90 second video – titled Right Up Our Alley – was filmed at night on March 2nd, 2021.

Starting outside, the drone shoots through the doors and into Bryant Lake Bowl from across the street. The drone flies in and around the patrons of the Minneapolis small business, buzzing the lanes, drinkers at the bar, between the legs of welcoming bowlers, into the back room where bowling pins are reset after being knocked down – and my favorite segment – briefly into what looks like a small, old-school movie theater — all in one shot.

According to the report, the filmmakers created the video short in order to encourage people to return to bars, restaurants and bowling alleys, after the Covid-19 Pandemic closed millions of small businesses in 2020 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The video has been getting all kinds of love from Hollywood creators, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who reportedly said the shot was “stupendous” and “incredible” and he wants the creators to join the production crew on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in London later this year.

Check out the “source” link below for more details on the technology behind the creation, as well as a making-of video.

source: www.abc.net.au,