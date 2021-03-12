Yasuke anime gets release date and first look images from Netflix

Netflix has revealed the release date for the anime series Yasuke, which dramatizes the life of the African samurai who served under Oda Nobunaga. The streamer also released some first-look photos of the series.

The Yasuke anime project was announced in 2018 and now, nearly three years later, the series has a release date of April 29, 2021. The six-episode story centers on Yasuke, the greatest ronin ever known, in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs, magic, and more, trying to live out his remaining days in peace. But peaceful days don’t last, however, as he’s forced to take up the sword once more.

The series is produced and directed by LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters) and animated by MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen). The character designs were developed by director and animator, Takeshi Koike (Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) and Yasuke will be voiced by LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You, Judas and the Black Messiah). Grammy Award-nominated musician, Flying Lotus, is behind the music for the series.

The new images come just days after MAPPA revealed a new key art poster for the anime series. I’ve added the new key art below, as well.

He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend.

source: www.ign.com, twitter.com, www.netflix.com,