Marvel reveals character posters for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series

The heroes and villain get the spotlight in a new line of character posters for Marvel’s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The posters feature series leads Anthony Mackie as The Falcon/Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, as well as Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Zemo.

While the main returning cast are featured on the posters, one major addition was omitted. Wyatt Russell is playing John Walker/US Agent in the show but has been largely left out of the show’s marketing, suggesting that the MCU wants to keep his appearance as much of a secret as possible until the show premieres.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier is the second MCU series to air on Disney+ following WandaVision. It is set after Avengers: Endgame when Sam and Bucky have come back to life and watched their friend Steve Rogers choose to give up being Captain America in order to grow old with Peggy Carter. They team up on a new mission while also considering what it means to fill Captain America’s shoes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere exclusively on Disney+ March 19, 2021. Check out the new character posters, along with previously released key art for the series, below.