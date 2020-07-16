Teaser trailer and poster for Brandon Cronenberg sci-fi thriller Possessor

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Possessor stars Christopher Abbott, Andrea Riseborough, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean, Rossif Sutherland and Tuppence Middleton.