John Carpenter gives update on Halloween Kills Covid-19 delay just as Universal reveals teaser trailer

Horror legend John Carpenter gave fans an update today on the release delay for Halloween Kills, on his official Twitter account, TheHorrorMaster. Originally scheduled for a theatrical run starting October 16, 2020, producers have opted to move the film to October 15, 2021, rather go the On-Demand route that so many would-be theatrical releases have opted into. I commend them for the move. Horror films especially are best experienced in a darkened theater amongst fellow scared-as-shit strangers.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills stars Anthony Michael Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet and Andi Matichak.

Check out the trailer and John Carpenter’s message, along with an early teaser movie poster for Halloween Kills, below.