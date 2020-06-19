Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic role as he reveals bulked up physique

Jamie Foxx has confirmed that he is set to play former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic, CNN reports. According to the report, casting for the movie was first revealed in 2014 but after 6 years on the shelf, there had been some doubts about whether the project would come together. During an Instagram Live interview with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor, singer, producer and comedian confirmed that he’s been bulking up with a grueling exercise regime in preparation for shooting.

Check out the Instagram interview, along with some snaps of Foxx revealing his Mike Tyson-ready physique, below.

