Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic role as he reveals bulked up physique

Jamie Foxx has confirmed that he is set to play former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic, CNN reports. According to the report, casting for the movie was first revealed in 2014 but after 6 years on the shelf, there had been some doubts about whether the project would come together. During an Instagram Live interview with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor, singer, producer and comedian confirmed that he’s been bulking up with a grueling exercise regime in preparation for shooting.
Check out the Instagram interview, along with some snaps of Foxx revealing his Mike Tyson-ready physique, below.
The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up… A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing… yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!