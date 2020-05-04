New trailer for The Blackout: Invasion Earth

Shout Studios, the distribution arm of revival Blu-ray manufacturer Shout Factory, has released a trailer for their newest release, The Blackout: Invasion Earth, directed by Egor Baranov.

According to the storyline of The Blackout: Invasion Earth, when the end comes for civilization, it will not be terrorism or nuclear war that causes it, but The Blackout, which begins as an unexplained phenomenon that has struck the Earth. Contact between most towns on the planet have been severed. A small area in Eastern Europe is the only location that still has electricity.

When military forces venture outside, they discover a shocking truth — corpses everywhere. In stores, in cars, on roads, in hospitals and railway stations. Who or what is destroying all life on Earth? And how long can the last outpost of mankind endure?

On June 2, 2020, Shout Studios will release the Russian sci-fi, action-thriller The Blackout: Invasion Earth on VOD, digital and home video, starring Maksim Artamonov, Filipp Avdeev and Yuriy Borisov.