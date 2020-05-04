New poster, photos and trailer for sci-fi drama Proximity

Shout Factory’s distribution arm Shout Studios is set to release the new sci-fi drama Proximity later this month on VOD and digital platforms. The feature film comes from Emmy-winner Eric Demeusy (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Tron: Legacy) and is described as an engaging exploration of the unknown. The extraterrestrial and science fiction are the background, with a story centering on a man struggling to find human connection.

Proximity hits On-Demand and Digital for Watch-At-Home on May 15th.