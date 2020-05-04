Amazon Studios has revealed a new poster for mystery thriller The Vast of Night.

Set in the twilight of the 1950s, The Vast of Night begins on a fateful night in New Mexico, when a young, winsome switchboard operator named Fay (Sierra McCormick), along with charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz), discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

Directed by Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night was written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger. The film stars Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Bruce Davis and Gail Cronauer. Amazon Studios will release The Vast of Night on Prime Video beginning May 29th.