New Star Wars theatrical feature to be directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi

StarWars.com reports that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, who took home Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and directed the first season finale episode of The Mandalorian for Disney+, will direct and co-write a new Star Wars theatrical feature film for LucasFilm. Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho) has been tapped to co-write the screenplay with Waititi. Wilson-Cairns recently received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year the war epic 1917.

Additionly, Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is currently developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner for the new series, which adds to a growing list of Star Wars stories for Disney’s streaming platform that includes The Mandalorian, now in post-production on Season Two, and two other previously announced series: one based on Cassian Andor’s life prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Release dates for both new Star Wars projects have yet to be announced.

source: www.starwars.com,